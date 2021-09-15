Hamilton police investigating serious collision in Flamborough

Police say a driver is dead following a two vehicle collision in Flamborough, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Woodhill Road and Highway 5 West.
Paramedics say a person, believed to be in 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two women were also hurt with one being transported to a trauma centre in stable condition and the other refusing treatment.
A police spokesperson said the nature of the crash and the factors leading up to it have not yet been determined.
More to come.
