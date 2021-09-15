Hamilton police investigating serious collision in Flamborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a driver is dead following a two vehicle collision in Flamborough, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Woodhill Road and Highway 5 West.

Paramedics say a person, believed to be in 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women were also hurt with one being transported to a trauma centre in stable condition and the other refusing treatment.

A police spokesperson said the nature of the crash and the factors leading up to it have not yet been determined.

More to come.

2021-09-15 13:43:01 COLLISION : #Flamborough Woodhill Rd CLOSED both directions at Highway No. 5 W. #HamOnt — HPS_Traffic (@hps_traffic) September 15, 2021

UPDATE | F21019848 | Incident Type: MOTOR VEHCILE COLLISION – PATIENT TRAPPED – HIGHWAY | Add Info: VSA — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) September 15, 2021

