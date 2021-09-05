Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 5 2021 8:49pm
02:05

Edmonton seniors attacked in string of home invasions

A rash of home invasions at one central Edmonton apartment building has people who live there terrified. More than one elderly resident was robbed and beaten inside their home. Chris Chacon reports.

