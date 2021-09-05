Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 5 2021 8:49pm 02:05 Edmonton seniors attacked in string of home invasions A rash of home invasions at one central Edmonton apartment building has people who live there terrified. More than one elderly resident was robbed and beaten inside their home. Chris Chacon reports. Edmonton seniors attacked in string of home invasions REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8169626/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8169626/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?