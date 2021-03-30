Menu

Crime
March 30 2021 6:22pm
02:16

Charges withdrawn against Collingwood man accused of killing 2 men

As Catherine McDonald reports, the fatal shooting happened during a home invasion robbery. Cameron Gardiner maintained his innocence, arguing it was self-defence.

