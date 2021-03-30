Crime March 30 2021 6:22pm 02:16 Charges withdrawn against Collingwood man accused of killing 2 men As Catherine McDonald reports, the fatal shooting happened during a home invasion robbery. Cameron Gardiner maintained his innocence, arguing it was self-defence. ‘I’m free’: Charges withdrawn against Collingwood man accused of killing 2 intruders <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7729888/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7729888/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?