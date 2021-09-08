GO Transit could see major bus service increase as part of 15-minute regional express plan

Send this page to someone via email

For GO Transit customers who rely on bus services for their commutes, the transit agency is planning on beefing up its core network of routes with 15-minute service as part of a regional express plan.

In an update set to be presented to the board of directors of Metrolinx, the Ontario government agency that oversees GO Transit and UP Express, on Thursday, staff said planning as part of a 10-year bus service strategy is underway to bring the 15-minute service to all of GO’s major corridors across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the specific route service increases will be developed “in the coming months.” Further details are expected to be discussed during Thursday’s meeting.

She said with the regional express bus plan, there will also be improved connectivity with transit hubs, business parks, post-secondary schools, malls and with local transit services.

Officials also noted there are plans to extend the reach of GO Transit bus network across the region and in Ontario through private transportation carriers, but it’s still unclear what that might involve.

With 17 million passenger trips in 2019, Aikins said it’s hoped the new strategy will be able to accommodate 27 to 30 million riders.