Major changes coming for GO Transit riders following Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario residents who travel on GO Transit should be aware that major changes are coming into effect Tuesday.

With schools being back in session and some people returning to their offices for work, Metrolinx says more trains are being added on most lines to deal with the expected increase in ridership.

Along the Lakeshore West line, Metrolinx says that weekday express trips will return and one-hour rush-hour trips in each direction will also resume between Niagara Falls and Union Station in Toronto.

There will also be new weekend trips added to the schedule beginning this weekend.

On the Lakeshore East line, an early morning eastbound trip has been resumed while commuters should also be aware that platform changes will occur.

Story continues below advertisement

Metrolinx says express service is on hold until 2024 as the agency does construction in an effort to eventually expand GO service and build the Ontario subway line.

There are plenty of changes coming to the Kitchener line as the weekday rush-hour express returns. There will also be new and reinstated trips as well as extensions with some trains no longer stopping at the Etobicoke North GO station.

In addition, Metrolinx has changed the schedules of some current departures and arrivals in what it says is an effort to provide more consistent service.

More weekday runs will be added on the Stouffville line with three trains being added to the schedule in both directions. In addition, changes will be made to some departure times.

Read more: Proposed GO Transit line would connect Cambridge to Guelph

The Richmond Hill and Barrie lines will also see some trips reinstated while commuters on both lines need to be aware that there will be platform changes as well.

Those travelling on the Barrie line should also be aware of some new trips being added to the schedule while others could have adjusted start times.

In addition, Metrolinx is closing its station at York University, one of the biggest in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says that move is being made in an effort to bring better two-way, all-day service to those on the line as an additional track is built which will move freight trains off the GO Transit corridor.

Finally, those in Milton will see increased weekday service with five eastbound and five westbound weekday rush-hour trains being reinstated.

The agency warns commuters on all lines that trains could be shorter so passengers will need to be aware of the potential need to move up and down the platform for boarding purposes.

Those who ride the rails should head over to GO Transit’s website for further details on the pending changes.