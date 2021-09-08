COVID-19: Where you must show proof of vaccination in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the world, a number of places are introducing policies that require attendees to show proof of vaccination or, in some cases, proof of a negative test.

Here are the places across Alberta, broken down by Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge, where you will be required to show your vaccination record.

(Click here for Calgary locations, here for Edmonton locations and here for Lethbridge locations.)

This is not to be considered a comprehensive list. It will include city facilities and major events, but individual businesses such as restaurants, bars and personal services will not be included. Check the website or social media of those businesses before you go. If more facilities release COVID-19 vaccination policies, they will be added to this list.

Albertans can access their up-to-date immunization records through the MyHealthRecords app.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary

Calgary Sports and Entertainment

On Aug. 23, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation announced all fans and staff will need to provide proof of double vaccination. That means fans of the Calgary Flames and Calgary Hitmen will need to be vaccinated before attending games at the Scotiabank Saddledome and Calgary Stampeders fans will need to be vaccinated before coming in to McMahon Stadium.

The organization promised more information in coming weeks. Full details are available on the Flames website.

Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oil Kings

On Aug. 24, the Oilers Entertainment Group announced anyone attending an Edmonton Oilers or Edmonton Oil Kings game would need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the game.

The OEG said the policy would be in effect “for the foreseeable future” and Rogers Place would accept electronic or paper records for proof of vaccination. Full details are available on the Oilers website.

Citadel Theatre

On Sept. 7, the Citadel Theatre announced it would be implementing a proof of vaccination policy. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will need to be shown by every person 12 and older entering the building.

Electronic or paper records will be accepted and the theatre said no information would be scanned, stored or shared. Full details are available on the Citadel website.

Winspear Theatre

On Sept. 8, the Winspear theatre announced it will be implementing a proof of vaccination policy. Everyone 12 and over will have to prove they are double vaccinated or show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.

Valid electronic or paper copies will be accepted, as well as other provincial, territorial or federal equivalents. The Winspear says no personal information will be scanned, saved or shared. Full details are available on the Winspear website.

Lethbridge

As of Sept. 8, Lethbridge city council said it would not be mandating vaccines at any of its buildings and no major events have announced plans to do so either.

Story continues below advertisement