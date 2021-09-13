9 Alberta post-secondary institutions to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine to attend campus

Send this page to someone via email

Nine Alberta post-secondary institutions are increasing their COVID-19 protocols by requiring everyone attending campus to be fully vaccinated against the disease.

In a joint news release Monday morning, the University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge, MacEwan University, Medicine Hat College, Mount Royal University, NAIT, SAIT and NorQuest College announced they will introduce a vaccination mandate.

“Vaccinations are the safest and most effective way to protect communities from COVID-19’s damaging effects,” read the joint news release. “At Alberta’s post-secondary institutions, vaccinations have proven to be a critical part of our fall safety plans.

"Today, we are building on previously announced measures by strengthening the role that vaccinations will play on post-secondary campuses moving forward."

The following protocols will be implemented at all nine schools:

Campus community members and visitors will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend campuses

Campus community members and visitors will be required to provide proof of vaccination

Rapid testing will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination, except for campus community members who cannot be vaccinated based on medical or other protected grounds outlined in the Alberta Human Rights Act. These individuals should follow the self-declaration exemption procedures already in place at their post-secondary institution and will be reasonably accommodated

The schools said they are working together and taking a coordinated approach “to ensure safety on our campuses for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

“It is an approach to health and safety that is best suited for the learning, studying, researching, working and living environments of our campuses. The safety of the large and diverse communities of post-secondary campuses remains the top consideration when making both short-term and long-term plans throughout the pandemic.”

The schools are still working on implementation dates and details for the new measures, which will vary from institution to institution based on their specific needs and policies.

In a statement Monday, SAIT said its vaccine mandate will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2022.

“Having recently announced the implementation of a COVID-19 Vaccination Verification and Rapid Testing Program this fall, alongside our existing COVID-19 case management, health promotion and awareness, mask requirement and enhanced cleaning protocols, SAIT is well-positioned to implement this change in the new year. SAIT will continue to assess the ongoing health situation in our province and make the necessary adjustments to ensure the health and safety of our community.”

The new protocols are a shift from the original back-to-campus plans laid out by some of the schools in mid-August.

At that time, the universities of Alberta, Calgary and Lethbridge said those who were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would be required to undergo rapid testing and receive a negative result before participating in in-person activities on campus.