Halifax RCMP investigating after truck follows 2 young girls in Cole Harbour

Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a man in a truck allegedly followed young girls in two separate incidents in Cole Harbour.

In a release, police say they were dispatched to the first complaint on Friday afternoon. A young girl had been walking her dog along Cole Harbour Road when a red pickup truck began following her.

The male driver “eventually got out of his truck and began following the girl on foot,” according to police.

“The girl ran home and advised her parents who contacted police,” the release said. “Police made an immediate patrol to the area but were unable to locate the man or the truck.”

Later that evening, police responded to a similar report of a red pickup truck following another young girl walking her dog on Huntingdon Drive.

“The driver of the truck did not get out this time and followed the girl who began running home,” the release said.

“The truck pulled into a neighbour’s driveway, turned around and drove away after the girl ran into her home. Again police made an immediate patrol to the are but were unable to locate the truck.”

The truck is described as an older model red Ford pickup truck with a long box and a loud muffler. The driver is described as a tall, slim man in his 40s with a long face and partial beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

