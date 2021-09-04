Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax RCMP investigating after truck follows 2 young girls in Cole Harbour

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax RCMP chase car in Lower Sackville' Halifax RCMP chase car in Lower Sackville
WATCH: Police in Halifax are searching for a white Volkswagen Tiguan involved in a police pursuit in Lower Sackville on Tuesday evening – Aug 4, 2021

Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a man in a truck allegedly followed young girls in two separate incidents in Cole Harbour.

In a release, police say they were dispatched to the first complaint on Friday afternoon. A young girl had been walking her dog along Cole Harbour Road when a red pickup truck began following her.

The male driver “eventually got out of his truck and began following the girl on foot,” according to police.

“The girl ran home and advised her parents who contacted police,” the release said. “Police made an immediate patrol to the area but were unable to locate the man or the truck.”

Read more: Police in N.S. search for man missing after fire on campsite on remote island

Story continues below advertisement

Later that evening, police responded to a similar report of a red pickup truck following another young girl walking her dog on Huntingdon Drive.

Trending Stories

“The driver of the truck did not get out this time and followed the girl who began running home,” the release said.

“The truck pulled into a neighbour’s driveway, turned around and drove away after the girl ran into her home. Again police made an immediate patrol to the are but were unable to locate the truck.”

The truck is described as an older model red Ford pickup truck with a long box and a loud muffler. The driver is described as a tall, slim man in his 40s with a long face and partial beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'RCMP release sketch of suspect in Portage la Prairie child abduction attempt' RCMP release sketch of suspect in Portage la Prairie child abduction attempt
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCole Harbour tagattempted abduction tagHalifax District RCMP tagRed pickup truck taggirls followed by man in truck tagman following girls tagman follows girls tagpolice investigate man following girls tagtruck follows girls tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers