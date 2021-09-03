Menu

Canada

Police in N.S. search for man missing after fire on campsite on remote island

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'Emergency crews rescue members aboard fire-damaged fishing vessel off Nova Scotia' Emergency crews rescue members aboard fire-damaged fishing vessel off Nova Scotia
New details have emerged from a harrowing overnight rescue at sea, southwest of Yarmouth. An offshore fishing vessel caught fire, lost power and was taking on water, resulting in a joint effort by Canadian and American rescue teams to save all 31 lives on board. Ross Lord has the story. – Mar 3, 2021

The Yarmouth RCMP is investigating and searching for a missing man after a fire happened overnight on a remote island near Little River Harbour, N.S.

In a release, police say they received a call for help around 1:50 a.m. Friday from Broomstick Island.

“Police responded and learned that two men had gone to a camp overnight and that the camp had caught fire,” it said.

“One man managed to escape the camp but the second man was unaccounted for. While police were responding to the island, it was learned that the fire had burned itself out.”

The release did not identify the man who is missing.

Read more: Crews battle fire on Halifax’s north end that began in 2nd storey apartment

The RCMP requested help from the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre to rescue the man that escaped the fire and search for the other man. They dispatched a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and the Canadian Coast Guard ship Clarkes Harbour to assist.

The man who escaped the fire was taken off the island by the helicopter, while police boarded the coast guard ship to search for the second man on the island.

“The search for the second man is ongoing and is being conducted by Yarmouth Rural RCMP members with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office,” the release said.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the fire.

