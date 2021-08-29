Menu

Canada

Crews battle fire on Halifax’s north end that began in 2nd storey apartment

By Jesse Thomas & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 5:13 pm
Crews were battling a house fire on Windsor Street in Halifax on Sunday. View image in full screen
Crews were battling a house fire on Windsor Street in Halifax on Sunday. Jesse Thomas/Global News

Firefighters were busy putting out a house fire in Halifax’s north end on Sunday.

Crews were called to a structure fire just after 4 p.m. at a six-unit apartment on Windsor Street near Chebucto Road.

“We did sound a second alarm because of the volume of fire when we first arrived,” says Acting District Chief Jeff Paris with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency.

While there was no one inside of the unit when the fire started, there were occupants at the rear of the home.

Paris says crews helped remove some pets from the building, and confirms no people or animals were hurt in the fire.

The fire and damage were mostly contained to the exterior of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

