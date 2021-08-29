Crews battle fire on Halifax’s north end that began in 2nd storey apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were busy putting out a house fire in Halifax’s north end on Sunday.

Crews were called to a structure fire just after 4 p.m. at a six-unit apartment on Windsor Street near Chebucto Road.

“We did sound a second alarm because of the volume of fire when we first arrived,” says Acting District Chief Jeff Paris with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency.

While there was no one inside of the unit when the fire started, there were occupants at the rear of the home.

Paris says crews helped remove some pets from the building, and confirms no people or animals were hurt in the fire.

Again all residents were able to evacuate the home unharmed before fire crews reached the scene. pic.twitter.com/aiuuMV6iz9 — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomasHFX) August 29, 2021

The fire and damage were mostly contained to the exterior of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.