Canada

Car nearly crashes into Halifax coffee shop after swerving to avoid collision

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 12:52 pm
A vehicle narrowly missed crashing into the front door of a Halifax coffee shop on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
A vehicle narrowly missed crashing into the front door of a Halifax coffee shop on Sunday morning. UncommonHFX/Twitter

A vehicle that swerved to avoid a potential collision ended up in another kind of crash, narrowly missing the front door of a coffee shop in south-end Halifax.

The incident happened Sunday morning at around 8:20 a.m.

A photo tweeted out by Uncommon Grounds on South Park Street shows a red car wedged into the stairwell leading into the café, which is below street level.

According to Halifax Regional Police, the driver of the vehicle had the right-of-way and was travelling south on South Park Street when a second vehicle entered the intersection from Victoria Road.

Vehicle crashes into house in Dunnville, causes fire: OPP

The driver who had the right-of-way swerved.

“As a result of the evasive maneuver the driver with the right-of-way struck the steps of the coffee shop causing minor damage to the railing at the entrance to the building,” Staff Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs said in a news release.

Police said there were no injuries and the driver of the second car — not the one that collided with the railing — was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a vehicle already in the intersection.

The coffee shop jokingly tweeted that its drive-thru was “permanently closed” but that the business was open to serve customers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police tagCar crash tagCar Accident tagHalifax car crash tagHalifax collision tagHalifax car accident tagCar into coffee shop tagUncommon Grounds tag

