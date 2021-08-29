Car nearly crashes into Halifax coffee shop after swerving to avoid collision

A vehicle that swerved to avoid a potential collision ended up in another kind of crash, narrowly missing the front door of a coffee shop in south-end Halifax.
The incident happened Sunday morning at around 8:20 a.m.
A photo tweeted out by Uncommon Grounds on South Park Street shows a red car wedged into the stairwell leading into the café, which is below street level.
According to Halifax Regional Police, the driver of the vehicle had the right-of-way and was travelling south on South Park Street when a second vehicle entered the intersection from Victoria Road.
The driver who had the right-of-way swerved.
“As a result of the evasive maneuver the driver with the right-of-way struck the steps of the coffee shop causing minor damage to the railing at the entrance to the building,” Staff Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs said in a news release.
Police said there were no injuries and the driver of the second car — not the one that collided with the railing — was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a vehicle already in the intersection.
The coffee shop jokingly tweeted that its drive-thru was “permanently closed” but that the business was open to serve customers.
