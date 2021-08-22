Vehicle crashes into house in Dunnville, causes fire: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a house went up in flames after a car crashed into it early Sunday morning in Dunnville, Ont.

Police say around 1 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash.

The vehicle reportedly left the road and struck a house.

Police say this sparked a fire that caused extensive damage to the house and vehicle.

OPP is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

