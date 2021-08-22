Fisherman finds body in Lake Erie, OPP confirms deceased as missing boater

Send this page to someone via email

A body found in Lake Erie on Saturday is that of a missing person from a boating incident two weeks ago, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police say around 10:48 a.m. Saturday, a fisherman called them after finding a deceased person floating in the water about seven and a half miles southwest of Port Glasgow in Lake Erie.

Officers confirmed the deceased to be a missing 57-year-old from Windsor that was involved in a boating incident on Aug. 6.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Aug. 6 at around 9:22 a.m., emergency crews responded to Rondeau Provincial Park in the Chatham-Kent Municipality for a report of an overturned vessel in Lake Erie.

A boater reportedly saw a boat that had capsized around 100 yards from the shoreline and contacted police.

At around 11 a.m., firefighters found a person on the shoreline of Rondeau Provincial Park who was pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed that a second person from the same boat was still missing. They were later found Saturday by a fisherman.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

