Canada

Fisherman finds body in Lake Erie, OPP confirms deceased as missing boater

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 22, 2021 10:47 am
Police say the investigation is ongoing is asking anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122.
Police say the investigation is ongoing is asking anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122. OPP / Twitter

A body found in Lake Erie on Saturday is that of a missing person from a boating incident two weeks ago, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police say around 10:48 a.m. Saturday, a fisherman called them after finding a deceased person floating in the water about seven and a half miles southwest of Port Glasgow in Lake Erie.

Read more: One person dead, another missing in Lake Erie boating mishap: OPP

Officers confirmed the deceased to be a missing 57-year-old from Windsor that was involved in a boating incident on Aug. 6.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Aug. 6 at around 9:22 a.m., emergency crews responded to Rondeau Provincial Park in the Chatham-Kent Municipality for a report of an overturned vessel in Lake Erie.

A boater reportedly saw a boat that had capsized around 100 yards from the shoreline and contacted police.

At around 11 a.m., firefighters found a person on the shoreline of Rondeau Provincial Park who was pronounced dead.

Read more: Body of 8-year-old boy found after he went missing in Lake Erie at Turkey Point

Further investigation revealed that a second person from the same boat was still missing. They were later found Saturday by a fisherman.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

