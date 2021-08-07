Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One person dead, another missing in Lake Erie boating mishap: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2021 8:51 am
Investigators have not yet released any information about the victims.
Investigators have not yet released any information about the victims. OPP / Twitter

Provincial police say one person is dead and another is missing following an apparent boating mishap on Lake Erie.

The OPP‘s Chatham-Kent detachment say officers responded to a report Friday morning of an overturned vessel about 100 metres from the shore of Rondeau Provincial Park.

They say a couple of hours later, at around 11 a.m., firefighters located an unresponsive person on the shoreline of the park who was later pronounced dead.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Chemong Lake near Curve Lake First Nation

Police say that upon further investigation they learned that a second person had been in the capsized boat and was missing.

Trending Stories

The search for that person is expected to resume Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have not yet released any information about the victims.

Click to play video: 'One dead, another missing after boat capsizes on Chemong Lake near Curve Lake First Nation' One dead, another missing after boat capsizes on Chemong Lake near Curve Lake First Nation
© 2021 The Canadian Press
OPP tagMissing tagDrowning tagBoating tagBoat tagLake Erie tagChatham tagcapsized boat tagBoating Incident tagRondeau Provincial Park tagoverturned boat tagOPP boating incident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers