1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Chemong Lake near Curve Lake First Nation

One person has died and the search continues for a missing man after a boat capsized on Chemong Lake near Curve Lake First Nation on Sunday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP Const. Joe Ayotte, at around 6:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to the dock at the end of Chemong Street South in Curve Lake to respond to reports of a capsized fishing boat with four people on board.

Three people — a male and two females — were rescued from the water. A fourth occupant — the owner of the boat — remains missing, Ayotte said.

“Officers were assisted by members of Curve Lake First Nation who were able to pull three people out of the water,” Ayotte told Global News Peterborough at the scene.

They were transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre where Ayotte says one of the male was pronounced deceased.

Ayotte said one of the female victims has life-threatening injuries and the other has minor injuries.

“The Curve Lake members who assisted will be recommended for a life-saving award — we’d like to thank them,” Ayotte said.

UPDAT: The OPP helicopter has arrived following a marine incident near Curve Lake this morning #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/JY4lmGeCO9 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 18, 2020

The OPP’s marine unit and Selwyn Township firefighters continue to search for the missing boater. The OPP’s helicopter from Orillia briefly joined the search but withdrew due to weather concerns but could return at a later time, Ayotte said.

Around 12:15 p.m., the OPP’s underwater search and recovery dive team arrived at the scene.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Names will not be released, pending notification of next of kin, OPP said.

Ayotte noted it’s believed the boaters rescued from the water were wearing life-jackets.

Curve Lake First Nation Chief Emily Whetung has offered any resources needed to assist in the search effort, Ayotte added.

UPDATE: @OPP_CR Under Water Search and Recovery officers have just arrived at Chemong Lake to help #PtboOPP recover an unaccounted for man following a boating incident earlier this morning #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/x643ZVyMRr — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 18, 2020

