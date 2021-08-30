Menu

Child Abduction
August 30 2021 9:52pm
RCMP release sketch of suspect in Portage la Prairie child abduction attempt

Portage la Prairie RCMP have released a forensic artist’s sketch of the suspect in an attempted child abduction Aug. 17, in hopes that someone will recognize the man.

