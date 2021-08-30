Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP release sketch of suspect in Portage la Prairie child abduction attempt

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 11:11 am
A forensic sketch of the suspect released by Portage la Prairie RCMP.
A forensic sketch of the suspect released by Portage la Prairie RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

Portage la Prairie RCMP have released a forensic artist’s sketch of the suspect in an attempted child abduction Aug. 17, in hopes that someone will recognize the man.

A quick-thinking nine-year-old escaped from her would-be kidnapper, police said, in an incident in the back lane of 10th Street Northwest in Portage la Prairie that morning.

Police said the victim told them an unknown man had approached from behind in the lane, tried to grab her and asked if she wanted to come home with him.

The girl was able to free herself from the situation by biting the man and running home, where police were called. She wasn’t physically harmed in the incident.

Read more: RCMP search for suspect after Portage la Prairie girl, 9, escapes abduction attempt

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as around five feet three inches tall and 40 years old with blue or green eyes. Police said he had short white hair with a bald spot and a long, white beard. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, grey sweats and red shoes.

Trending Stories

Anyone able to identify the suspect in the sketch, or with any other information about the incident, is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mom guilty of child abduction faces new charges' Winnipeg mom guilty of child abduction faces new charges
Winnipeg mom guilty of child abduction faces new charges – Mar 20, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagRCMP Manitoba tagAbduction tagPortage la Prairie tagattempted abduction tagcrime in Manitoba tagPortage la Prairie RCMP tagforsensic sketch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers