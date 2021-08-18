RCMP search for suspect after Portage la Prairie girl, 9, escapes abduction attempt

Send this page to someone via email

A quick-thinking nine-year-old escaped from a would-be kidnapper, police said, in an incident in a Portage la Prairie back lane on Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to a home on 10th Street NW Tuesday morning around 9:15 a.m., where the victim said an unknown man had approached from behind in the lane, tried to grab her, and asked if she wanted to come home with him.

The girl was able to free herself from the situation by biting the man and running home, where police were called. She wasn’t physically harmed in the incident.

The suspect was last seen running down the back lane toward Lorne Avenue, and police said officers weren’t able to locate him after patrolling the area.

The man is described as around 5’3″ and 40 years old with blue or green eyes. Police said he had short white hair with a bald spot and a long, white beard. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, grey sweats, and red shoes.

“This is a very concerning incident and the Portage la Prairie RCMP are taking every measure to track down the suspect,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We need anyone who may have seen something or may have information to contact us immediately. We also ask that parents in the Portage la Prairie area to be vigilant and to take this opportunity to speak to their children about what to do if approached by a stranger.”

Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the incident, or may have video surveillance facing the back lane, is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445.

