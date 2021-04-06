Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man, 84, charged with attempted abduction of girl walking to school

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 2:48 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg senior has been charged with attempted abduction and criminal harassment after an incident involving a teenage victim Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 12:15 p.m. in East Kildonan, when a 17-year-old girl walking to school was approached by an elderly man, who demanded she get into his white van.

Read more: Mother charged in alleged abduction that led to Amber Alert from Winnipeg police

The girl refused and ran home. Her parents then found the van a short distance away and reported the incident to police, giving them the vehicle’s licence plate and description.

Trending Stories

Police said they found the man, 84, at his home and arrested him.

The Child Investigations Unit took over the investigation, and after being charged, police released the suspect on a release order.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor' RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor
RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor – Jun 24, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeAbductionattempted abductioncrime in winnipegCriminal HarassmentEast KildonanWhite Van

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers