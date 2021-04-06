Winnipeg man, 84, charged with attempted abduction of girl walking to school

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg senior has been charged with attempted abduction and criminal harassment after an incident involving a teenage victim Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 12:15 p.m. in East Kildonan, when a 17-year-old girl walking to school was approached by an elderly man, who demanded she get into his white van.

The girl refused and ran home. Her parents then found the van a short distance away and reported the incident to police, giving them the vehicle’s licence plate and description.

Police said they found the man, 84, at his home and arrested him.

The Child Investigations Unit took over the investigation, and after being charged, police released the suspect on a release order.

