Mother charged in alleged abduction that led to Amber Alert from Winnipeg police

Charges have been laid against the mother of a two-year-old boy whose suspected abduction prompted Winnipeg police to issue an Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly before 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, a few hours after police said they were told of a parental abduction of the boy. The child was returned home safely after the mother turned herself in to the Amaranth RCMP station about an hour after the alert was sent.

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said Tuesday evening the two-year-old child’s biological mother left a prearranged, supervised visit that afternoon at a specified location with the child without legal authorization.

He said the Amber Alert was issued when it was determined they were likely leaving the city.

On Wednesday police announced the mother has been charged with abduction and has since been released on an undertaking.

Global News is not naming the accused to protect the identity of the child.

Carver said it was the first Amber Alert issued by Winnipeg police.

“There was a collective sigh of relief among all of my colleagues when we got that information,” he said of finding out the mother had turned herself in. “This unfolded exactly the way we wanted it to.”

–With files from The Canadian Press

