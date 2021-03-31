Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Mother charged in alleged abduction that led to Amber Alert from Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 5:46 pm
Winnipeg police have laid charges in an alleged child abduction case that prompted an Amber Alert Tuesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have laid charges in an alleged child abduction case that prompted an Amber Alert Tuesday. Jeremy Desrochers / Global News

Charges have been laid against the mother of a two-year-old boy whose suspected abduction prompted Winnipeg police to issue an Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly before 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, a few hours after police said they were told of a parental abduction of the boy. The child was returned home safely after the mother turned herself in to the Amaranth RCMP station about an hour after the alert was sent.

Read more: Boy found after Winnipeg police issue Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said Tuesday evening the two-year-old child’s biological mother left a prearranged, supervised visit that afternoon at a specified location with the child without legal authorization.

He said the Amber Alert was issued when it was determined they were likely leaving the city.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police say missing 2-year-old found safe following Amber Alert' Winnipeg Police say missing 2-year-old found safe following Amber Alert
Winnipeg Police say missing 2-year-old found safe following Amber Alert

On Wednesday police announced the mother has been charged with abduction and has since been released on an undertaking.

Global News is not naming the accused to protect the identity of the child.

Read more: Thousands sign petition asking for fines against people who call 911 to complain about Amber Alerts

Carver said it was the first Amber Alert issued by Winnipeg police.

“There was a collective sigh of relief among all of my colleagues when we got that information,” he said of finding out the mother had turned herself in. “This unfolded exactly the way we wanted it to.”

–With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Mixed response in overnight Amber Alert cell phone notification' Mixed response in overnight Amber Alert cell phone notification
Mixed response in overnight Amber Alert cell phone notification – Sep 17, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeAmber AlertAbductionWinnipeg Amber Alertboys mother chargedWinnipeg boy taken by motherWinnipeg Child AbductionWinnipeg Police Amber Alert

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers