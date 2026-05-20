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Crime

Police have no suspect information after gunshots fired in Scarborough

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 20, 2026 9:39 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
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Police say they have no suspect information to share after reports of gunfire in Toronto early on Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Sewells Road and McLevin Avenue in Scarborough for reports of gunshots.

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Police found evidence a gun had indeed been fired and reported a damaged window. They said nobody was injured.

Who was behind the incident, however, remains a mystery. Police said they had no suspect information and asked anyone who could help to contact them.

 

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