Family says four-year-old boy seriously hurt at Creston, B.C. campsite; police investigating

BC RCMP say its Southeast Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident at a campground in the East Kootenay.

Officers were called to the campsite Creston on Aug. 30, but did not provide further details.

They did say there is no threat to the public and more information was expected later in the day on Friday.

According to social media, the incident involved a four-year-old child, though police did not confirm that.

Family and friends posted Facebook, saying the boy has severe brain damage from a blow to the head and is on life support, and they are concerned he will not pull through.

– More to come

