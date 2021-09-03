Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family says four-year-old boy seriously hurt at Creston, B.C. campsite; police investigating

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 1:53 pm
In this file photo, police tape is shown cordoning off a crime scene. View image in full screen
In this file photo, police tape is shown cordoning off a crime scene. Larry MacDougal / The Canadian Press Images

BC RCMP say its Southeast Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident at a campground in the East Kootenay.

Officers were called to the campsite Creston on Aug. 30, but did not provide further details.

They did say there is no threat to the public and more information was expected later in the day on Friday.

According to social media, the incident involved a four-year-old child, though police did not confirm that.

Family and friends posted Facebook, saying the boy has severe brain damage from a blow to the head and is on life support, and they are concerned he will not pull through.

Trending Stories

– More to come

Read more: Suspect in Creston, B.C. double homicide found dead: RCMP

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Suspect in double homicide outside Creston is found dead in Salmo' Suspect in double homicide outside Creston is found dead in Salmo
Suspect in double homicide outside Creston is found dead in Salmo – Jan 7, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Creston tagCreston BC tagsoutheast major crimes unit tagCreston campsite tagCreston campsite incident tagCreston campsite injury tagCreston News tagpolice investigation Creston tagSoutheast Major Crimes Unit investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers