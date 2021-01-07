Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect at large after man and woman fatally stabbed near Creston, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
A homicide suspect is on the run after two people were fatally stabbed near Creston B.C.
A homicide suspect is on the run after two people were fatally stabbed near Creston B.C. File/Global News

Police were searching for a homicide suspect following the fatal stabbing of a man and woman in B.C.’s Kootenay region.

RCMP and BC Ambulance were called just after 7 p.m. on Monday to the Highway 3 pullout near the Summit Creek Bridge outside Creston.

They arrived to find a 40-year-old Calgary man who was badly injured but still alive. He succumbed to his injuries despite medical aid.

A second victim, a 25-year-old woman from the West Kootenay, was also suffering serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital but was also later pronounced dead.

Both victims had been stabbed by a suspect who reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle associated with one of the victims, police said.

Investigators said they later found the vehicle near Salmo, just west of Creston, but the suspect remains at large.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit was deployed from Kelowna.

The location of the Summit Creek Bridge along Highway 3 just outside of Creston, B.C. Credit: Google Maps.
The location of the Summit Creek Bridge along Highway 3 just outside of Creston, B.C. Credit: Google Maps.

Read more: Prince George RCMP investigate death of 50-year-old man as homicide

Click to play video 'Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple homicide' Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple homicide
Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple homicide – Oct 14, 2020

Officers believe the suspect and the victims knew each other.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence, Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideCreston BCFatal stabbing near CrestonHomicide Creston BCHomicide suspect at largeHomicide suspect searchMan and woman stabbedRCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers