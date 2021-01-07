Suspect at large after man and woman fatally stabbed near Creston, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police were searching for a homicide suspect following the fatal stabbing of a man and woman in B.C.’s Kootenay region.

RCMP and BC Ambulance were called just after 7 p.m. on Monday to the Highway 3 pullout near the Summit Creek Bridge outside Creston.

They arrived to find a 40-year-old Calgary man who was badly injured but still alive. He succumbed to his injuries despite medical aid.

A second victim, a 25-year-old woman from the West Kootenay, was also suffering serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital but was also later pronounced dead.

Both victims had been stabbed by a suspect who reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle associated with one of the victims, police said.

Investigators said they later found the vehicle near Salmo, just west of Creston, but the suspect remains at large.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit was deployed from Kelowna.

The location of the Summit Creek Bridge along Highway 3 just outside of Creston, B.C. Credit: Google Maps.

2:17 Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple homicide Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple homicide – Oct 14, 2020

Officers believe the suspect and the victims knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence, Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.