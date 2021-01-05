Charges laid after Edmonton bus stabbing at end of December

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man has been charged after a recent stabbing on an Edmonton transit bus in late December.

On Dec. 27, police were called to the area of 112 Avenue and 95 Street after reports of the stabbing at around 8:35 a.m.

Read more: Edmonton police searching for suspect in ETS bus stabbing

According to police, a man tried to steal the backpack of another passenger and stabbed the victim. The suspect left the bus and ran from the area.

The 55-year-old passenger was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released. No other injuries were reported.

On Dec. 29, police released photos of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Photos released of man wanted in connection with stabbing on Edmonton bus

On Tuesday, police announced Brandon Letendre was found and arrested on Dec. 29. He has been remanded into custody and is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a controlled substance and a number of outstanding criminal warrants, police said.