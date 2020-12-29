Photos released of man wanted in connection with stabbing on Edmonton bus

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on an ETS bus over the weekend.

At about 8:35 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of 112 Avenue and 95 Street after a stabbing occurred on an Edmonton transit bus.

Police said a man stabbed a passenger after attempting to steal their backpack. The suspect then got off the bus and ran away.

The 55-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Tuesday he remained in hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect and the victim don’t know each other.

On Tuesday, the EPS released surveillance photos of the man suspected to be responsible for the stabbing.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, who is about five-foot-eight and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with red draw strings and a red-lined hood, grey sweatpants with “Crooks” on the pant leg, grey running shoes and a black puffy jacket.

Edmonton police search for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on an ETS bus Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in the area of 112 Avenue and 95 Street. Courtesy, EPS

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack, including any other passengers on the bus, are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.