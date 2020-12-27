Edmonton police searching for suspect in ETS bus stabbing

One man was taken to hospital Sunday morning after a stabbing on an ETS bus in north Edmonton.
Edmonton police said two men on the bus got into an argument when one of them stabbed the other in the leg and foot.
The driver pulled over the bus near 112 Avenue and 95 Street and called police.
The violent incident happened around 9 a.m., police said.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
