Edmonton police searching for suspect in ETS bus stabbing

By Slav Kornik Global News
EPS, Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

One man was taken to hospital Sunday morning after a stabbing on an ETS bus in north Edmonton.

Edmonton police said two men on the bus got into an argument when one of them stabbed the other in the leg and foot.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after violent stabbing incident in north Edmonton

The driver pulled over the bus near 112 Avenue and 95 Street and called police.

The violent incident happened around 9 a.m., police said.

READ MORE: Jasper Place Transit Centre surrounded by police tape after west Edmonton stabbing

The suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

Click to play video 'Guilty plea from man charged in 2018 Edmonton stabbing' Guilty plea from man charged in 2018 Edmonton stabbing
Guilty plea from man charged in 2018 Edmonton stabbing – Jul 19, 2019
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton StabbingNorth Edmonton stabbingEdmonton ETS stabbingETS stabbing
