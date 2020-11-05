Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man’s central Edmonton stabbing death ruled homicide

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 5:17 pm
Jordan Turnbull, 27, died from a stabbing near Alex Taylor Road in downtown Edmonton, Alta. on Oct. 31, 2020.
Jordan Turnbull, 27, died from a stabbing near Alex Taylor Road in downtown Edmonton, Alta. on Oct. 31, 2020. Global News

The death of a man in central Edmonton over the weekend has been ruled homicide.

At around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, police were called to a report of a stabbing in the area of Alex Taylor Road in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

Officers located a man who was unresponsive and not breathing. Police performed CPR but the man died at the scene.

Read more: Police investigating suspicious death in downtown Edmonton

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Jordan Turnbull. An autopsy determined he died from “sharp force injury.”

Trending Stories

Police are now seeking dashcam video from anyone who was in the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '‘We know who you are’: Edmonton police chief warning after five shootings in three days' ‘We know who you are’: Edmonton police chief warning after five shootings in three days
‘We know who you are’: Edmonton police chief warning after five shootings in three days

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideEdmonton StabbingEdmonton fatal stabbingAlex Taylor RoadAlex Taylor Road homicideAlex Taylor Road stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers