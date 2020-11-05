Man’s central Edmonton stabbing death ruled homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man in central Edmonton over the weekend has been ruled homicide.

At around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, police were called to a report of a stabbing in the area of Alex Taylor Road in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

Officers located a man who was unresponsive and not breathing. Police performed CPR but the man died at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Jordan Turnbull. An autopsy determined he died from “sharp force injury.”

Police are now seeking dashcam video from anyone who was in the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.