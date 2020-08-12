Man charged with first-degree murder after deadly south Edmonton stabbing

A 28-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly stabbing in south Edmonton earlier this month.

On Wednesday, police issued a news release and said the accused, Brett Cordelius Stamp, has also been charged with killing an animal, assault causing bodily harm and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police did not say what kind of animal was killed but said it was a household pet.

At about 4 p.m. on Aug. 6, police said officers were called to a home in the area of 24 Avenue and 108 Street for a weapons complaint. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman with minor injuries along with two children who were not physically injured. Inside, police found a seriously injured man who was later declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The man with minor injuries was taken into custody while the woman was taken to hospital and the children were put in the care of a family member.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 26-year-old Riel Stamp. A police spokesperson said the victim and the accused “are distant relatives who are known to one another.”

The charges were announced after an autopsy was conducted earlier on Wednesday. Police said it determined that Riel Stamp died of multiple stab wounds and that the manner of death was a homicide.

Police have not provided details on what led up to or motivated the killing.

