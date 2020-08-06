Menu

Crime

Homicide detectives investigate man’s death at south Edmonton home

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
After a man was pronounced dead shortly after being found seriously injured in a south Edmonton home on Thursday, homicide detectives were brought in to investigate what happened.
After a man was pronounced dead shortly after being found seriously injured in a south Edmonton home on Thursday, homicide detectives were brought in to investigate what happened.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a residence in the area of 24 Avenue and 108 Street for a weapons complaint.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male and female with minor injuries, as well as two children, who were uninjured,” police said. “When police entered the residence, they found another male with serious injuries; he was declared deceased on scene by EMS.”

READ MORE: Edmonton homicide detectives investigate west-end death 

Police said the man at the scene who had minor injuries was taken into custody and is considered a suspect. The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“The children are receiving support and are being cared for by a family member,” police said.

