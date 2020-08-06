Menu

Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigate west-end death

By Slav Kornik Global News
The Edmonton homicide unit is investigating a death on the city's west end, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
The Edmonton homicide unit is investigating a death on the city's west end, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a death in the city’s west end.

On Thursday, police said officers were called to the area of 166 Street and Stony Plain Road at around 12:15 p.m. after receiving a report about an altercation.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Woman charged with murder after deadly stabbing in Edmonton’s Kensington neighbourhood

Paramedics tried to treat the man but he died at the scene, police said.

Police said four people were taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

Read more: Autopsy doesn’t provide conclusive answers into Edmonton suspicious death

No further information has been released about the victim or the manner of death.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

