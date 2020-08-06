Edmonton homicide detectives investigate west-end death

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a death in the city’s west end.

On Thursday, police said officers were called to the area of 166 Street and Stony Plain Road at around 12:15 p.m. after receiving a report about an altercation.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics tried to treat the man but he died at the scene, police said.

Police said four people were taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

No further information has been released about the victim or the manner of death.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

