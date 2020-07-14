Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators probe death of person found injured in north-central Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 12:33 am
A file photo of an Edmonton police vehicle.
A file photo of an Edmonton police vehicle. File/Global News

The death of a person found injured in north-central Edmonton on Monday night has been deemed suspicious by police.

In a news release, police said officers responded to a “trouble unknown call” in the area of 112 Avenue and 103 Street just before 7 p.m.

Once they arrived, officers found an injured male with life-threatening injuries. According to police, he was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say how old the victim was or if they were found in a building or outside.

“Homicide Section has taken the lead of this investigation,” a news release said. “Police are urging anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area of 112 Avenue and 103 Street between 6 and 7 p.m. this evening to contact police.”

