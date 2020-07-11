Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in southwest end

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s southwest end.
Police said officers were called to the area of Mullen Road and Mullen Place at around 5 a.m Saturday, where a body was found inside a home.
The Homicide Section was called to take over the investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death, police added.
Edmonton police are looking for a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma of interest in the investigation. It has the license place CDY-5152.
Anyone who sees the truck is asked to contact Edmonton police but not approach the vehicle or anyone inside of it.
