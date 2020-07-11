Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in southwest end

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 9:35 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle.
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s southwest end.

Police said officers were called to the area of Mullen Road and Mullen Place at around 5 a.m Saturday, where a body was found inside a home.

The Homicide Section was called to take over the investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death, police added.

Read more: Edmonton police say woman found dead at southside motel was victim of homicide

Edmonton police are looking for a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma of interest in the investigation. It has the license place CDY-5152.

Edmonton police are searching for a truck as part of an investigation into a suspicious death, Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Edmonton police are searching for a truck as part of an investigation into a suspicious death, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Edmonton Police Service, Courtesy

Read more: Edmonton police release video of last known sighting of victim of suspicious death

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to contact Edmonton police but not approach the vehicle or anyone inside of it.

Edmonton man’s mom urges witnesses at house party to come forward as RCMP investigate his death
