Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in southwest end

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s southwest end.

Police said officers were called to the area of Mullen Road and Mullen Place at around 5 a.m Saturday, where a body was found inside a home.

The Homicide Section was called to take over the investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death, police added.

Edmonton police are looking for a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma of interest in the investigation. It has the license place CDY-5152.

Edmonton police are searching for a truck as part of an investigation into a suspicious death, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Edmonton Police Service, Courtesy

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to contact Edmonton police but not approach the vehicle or anyone inside of it.

