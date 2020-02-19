Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate suspicious death in west Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 8:22 am
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found lying in the road in the west end late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street after 11 p.m.

Police said a man was found on the ground and he later died.

The cause of the man’s death has not been released.

It’s not known if police have any suspects in custody.

Officers remained on scene, with an area cordoned off by police tape, just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton Suspicious DeathStony Plain RoadWest Edmonton suspicious deathWest Edmonton policeEdmonton homicide invesitgationStony Plain Road policeStony Plain Road suspicious death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.