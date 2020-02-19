Police investigate suspicious death in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found lying in the road in the west end late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street after 11 p.m.

Police said a man was found on the ground and he later died.

The cause of the man’s death has not been released.

It’s not known if police have any suspects in custody.

Officers remained on scene, with an area cordoned off by police tape, just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

More to come…

