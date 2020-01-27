Suspicious death investigation underway in northeast Edmonton alley

Send this page to someone via email

What started as reports of a fire in a back alley turned into a suspicious death investigation in northeast Edmonton late Sunday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said firefighters were called just after 10 p.m. to reports of a fire in a back alley near 127 Avenue between 73 and 72 streets in the Balwin neighbourhood.

Crews arrived four minutes later but didn’t actually find anything on fire, according to a spokesperson, who said fire investigators were called to the scene, which was then turned over to Edmonton police.

Homicide detectives were on scene looking around the alley, and it was confirmed that a body was found.

The person’s death is considered suspicious, but no other details were made available.