Crime

Edmonton police release video of last known sighting of victim of suspicious death

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 14, 2020 4:36 pm
Edmonton police release video showing final hours of Terri Rowan’s life
Edmonton police released video of Terri Ann Rowan walking away from Dwayne’s House — a well-known transitional housing facility in downtown Edmonton — on the evening of Aug. 6, 2019.

The Edmonton Police Service has released video of the last known sighting of Terri Ann Rowan. The 33-year-old left a transitional housing facility the evening of Aug. 6, 2019 and her partial remains were found in a west-end alley on Aug. 15, 2019.

Police hope releasing the video will help them uncover details about the final days of Rowan’s life.

“We’re also intent on helping Terri’s family to find some peace by locating Terri’s remains, so that her family can lay her to rest with some dignity during a traditional Indigenous burial,” Det. Richard Windover with the EPS Homicide Section said in a news release on Thursday.

Police were called to the alley in the Sherwood neighbourhood after partial human remains were found in the area of 149 Street and 92 Avenue. DNA was used to identify that the remains were Rowan and an autopsy ruled her death suspicious.

Human remains found in an Edmonton alley on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 have been identified as 33-year-old Terri Ann Rowan.
Human remains found in an Edmonton alley on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 have been identified as 33-year-old Terri Ann Rowan. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Rowan was last seen leaving Dwayne’s House at 10209 – 100 Ave.

“I think about Terri everyday,” Delphine Rowan, Terri’s mother, said. “I want to be able to give her a proper burial, but we can’t until the rest of her remains are recovered.

“I have many unanswered questions about my daughter’s untimely death, and not being able to lay Terri to rest really weighs heavily on me.”

Windover has been working on the case since EPS received the initial call in 2015.

“This surveillance video is the last known sighting of Terri,” he said. “We’re hoping someone out there has some information or knowledge of Terri’s whereabouts after that evening on Aug. 6. Our objective is to find out who is responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information on Rowan’s death or the days leading up to her death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

