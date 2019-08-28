Human remains found in Edmonton alley identified as 33-year-old woman

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in an alley earlier this month.

Police said people walking in an alley west of 149 Street, between 92 and 93 avenues, discovered human remains on Thursday, Aug. 15.

On Wednesday, police said the remains were those of Terri Ann Rowan. Her death is now being treated as suspicious, police said.

The cause of Rowan’s death is not being released, “to protect the integrity of the investigation,” police said.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken with Rowan in the week leading up to Aug. 15 is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.