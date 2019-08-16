Crime
August 16, 2019 8:20 pm
Updated: August 16, 2019 8:55 pm

Police investigate discovery of human remains in west Edmonton alley

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton police are investigating after human remains were found in an alley.

Eric Beck/Global News
The discovery of human remains in Edmonton’s Sherwood neighbourhood has triggered a police investigation.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said people walking in an alley west of 149 Street, between 92 Avenue and 93 Avenue, discovered the remains on Thursday morning.

“The Edmonton Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the remains earlier today, the results of which are not being released at this time for investigative purposes,” police said.

Police said homicide detectives want to speak with anyone who may have been travelling through that alley on Wednesday or Thursday and who may have witnessed any “suspicious behaviour of individuals and/or unfamiliar vehicles in that area.”

Investigators are also looking for any surveillance video or dash-cam video of the alley in that area.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Supplied by EPS

 

