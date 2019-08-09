Edmonton police to search rural properties in relation to missing woman

Edmonton police will be searching rural properties on Saturday in hopes of finding evidence related to a missing person case.

According to police, Patricia Wendy Pangracs hasn’t been heard from since July 8. She was reported missing the same day.

Police believe she was in Edmonton or the surrounding area before she went missing.

The locations to be searched will be announced on Saturday, police said.

Police describe Pangracs as 5’5″ and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her disappearance is described as out of character.

Anyone with information about Pangracs’ disappearance is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online.