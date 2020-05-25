Edmonton police investigating suspicious death at southside motel

Send this page to someone via email

A large police presence could be seen outside the Royal Lodge in south Edmonton Sunday night as police investigated a suspicious death.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the motel on Gateway Boulevard at 38 Avenue.

Police tape closed off a large section of the motel parking lot and a white sheet could be seen hanging from the second floor covering a ground floor suite.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson could only say officers were investigating a death which was being considered suspicious.

More to come …