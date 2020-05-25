Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police investigating suspicious death at southside motel

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 1:51 am
Updated May 25, 2020 1:53 am
Edmonton police can be seen investigating a suspicious death at the Royal Lodge motel Sunday.
Edmonton police can be seen investigating a suspicious death at the Royal Lodge motel Sunday. Eric Beck/Global News

A large police presence could be seen outside the Royal Lodge in south Edmonton Sunday night as police investigated a suspicious death.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the motel on Gateway Boulevard at 38 Avenue.

READ MORE: South Edmonton motel standoff ends with death of suspect

Police tape closed off a large section of the motel parking lot and a white sheet could be seen hanging from the second floor covering a ground floor suite.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson could only say officers were investigating a death which was being considered suspicious.

More to come …

Story continues below advertisement
edmonton police serviceDeathSuspicious DeathGateway BoulevardRoyal Lodge MotelEdmonton moteledmonton homicid
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.