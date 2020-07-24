Menu

Crime

Shooting death of 19-year-old in deep south Edmonton a homicide: police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 4:46 pm
Edmonton police investigate the death of a man at a rural residence in the area of 184 Street and 8 Avenue SW Friday, July 17, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate the death of a man at a rural residence in the area of 184 Street and 8 Avenue SW Friday, July 17, 2020. Julien Fornier, Global News

The death of a young man shot and killed at a home in deep southwest Edmonton is now a homicide, police confirmed Friday a week after the shooting happened.

Police were called around 2:20 a.m. on Friday, July 17, to a reported assault at a social gathering in a home near 184 Street and 8 Avenue SW.

Read more: Police investigate man’s suspicious death in southwest Edmonton

A man was found dead when police arrived at the property located just off Ellerslie Road near the Windermere golf course and Keswick neighbourhood.

Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a man at a rural residence in the area of 184 Street and 8 Avenue SW Friday, July 17, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a man at a rural residence in the area of 184 Street and 8 Avenue SW Friday, July 17, 2020. Julien Fornier, Global News

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday in Edmonton, where the medical examiner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

The victim was identified by police as 19-year-old Wael Osman.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

