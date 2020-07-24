Shooting death of 19-year-old in deep south Edmonton a homicide: police

The death of a young man shot and killed at a home in deep southwest Edmonton is now a homicide, police confirmed Friday a week after the shooting happened.
Police were called around 2:20 a.m. on Friday, July 17, to a reported assault at a social gathering in a home near 184 Street and 8 Avenue SW.
A man was found dead when police arrived at the property located just off Ellerslie Road near the Windermere golf course and Keswick neighbourhood.
An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday in Edmonton, where the medical examiner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.
The victim was identified by police as 19-year-old Wael Osman.
Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
Comments