Crime

Police investigate man’s suspicious death in southwest Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 3:54 pm
Edmonton police badge.
Edmonton police badge. The Canadian Press File

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death that took place overnight in the city’s deep southwest.

At around 2:20 a.m. Friday, police said they responded to a report of an assault at a social gathering at a rural residence in the area of 184 Street and 8 Avenue SW.

A man was found dead when police arrived.

No further details about the death or what led to it were released by police on Friday.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

