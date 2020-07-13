Menu

Crime

Vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton found in B.C.’s Shuswap region

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 2:07 pm
Police have found a vehicle in Shuswap, B.C., that is linked to a woman's death in Edmonton.
Police have found a vehicle in Shuswap, B.C., that is linked to a woman's death in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A vehicle believed to be connected to a suspicious death in Edmonton has been located in B.C.’s Shuswap region with its driver found dead nearby, according to police.

The vehicle of interest was found in Sicamous, B.C.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in southwest end

Early Saturday morning, police in Edmonton attended a home near Mullen Road and Mullen Place where a deceased woman was found. Later that day, police issued a news release seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to be associated with the woman’s death.

The vehicle, a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma, was found late Saturday evening by RCMP in Sicamous. Police said the male suspect, 39, who is believed to have been operating the Toyota Tacoma, was found dead a short distance away from the truck.

The B.C. Coroners Service will be conducting an autopsy on the man.

Read more: Police officer, man injured in Sicamous, B.C., incident, police watchdog notified

The Edmonton Police Service will maintain the investigation into the woman’s death while continuing to work closely with Sicamous RCMP. An autopsy on the woman has been scheduled for Tuesday.

According to Edmonton police, the homicide section is not looking for any additional suspects. Police said they will provide more information following autopsy results.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact Edmonton police.

