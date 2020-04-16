Police officer, man injured in Sicamous, B.C., incident, police watchdog notified

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has been notified of a recent incident in the province’s Southern Interior involving injuries to a police officer and a man.

On Thursday, B.C. RCMP said it notified the IIO of the incident in Sicamous on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, Sicamous police received a report around noon of a suspicious person on a forest service road off Highway 97.

Police say the description of the vehicle led officers to believe the suspicious person was a man known to have outstanding arrest warrants and to have failed to stop for police previously.

As such, police say Sicamous RCMP requested assistance from officers from neighbouring detachments, including Salmon Arm and Revelstoke.

“Officers located the man and made unsuccessful attempts to stop his vehicle,” police said in a press release. “The man was located after his vehicle had been involved in a collision.

“During the course of taking the man into custody, there was interaction between an officer and the man, both of whom were injured. The man and an RCMP officer were transported to and treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.”

Police said the officer is recovering at home, while the man remains in custody.

They also said officers are continuing to investigate the incident, including potential driving infractions, while the IIO is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the man’s injuries.

