IIO notified after man found dead near Lions Gate Bridge after being released by RCMP

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been notified after a man was found dead after being released from police custody.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says the man was in the custody of University RCMP until about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was later found dead near the Lions Gate Bridge, the IIO said.

The IIO says it will now investigate to determine whether the death was related to actions or inaction of the officers involved.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all officer-related incidents that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public.

