Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

IIO notified after man found dead near Lions Gate Bridge after being released by RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 3:31 pm
The IIO's mandate is to investigate any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused harm or death to a civilian.
The IIO's mandate is to investigate any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused harm or death to a civilian. Independent Investigations Office

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been notified after a man was found dead after being released from police custody.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says the man was in the custody of University RCMP until about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was later found dead near the Lions Gate Bridge, the IIO said.

READ MORE: Vancouver police did not contribute to Car2Go crash that killed cab driver, watchdog says

The IIO says it will now investigate to determine whether the death was related to actions or inaction of the officers involved.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all officer-related incidents that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPUBCIIOIndependent Investigations OfficeLions Gate BridgeUBC RCMPUniversity RCMPiio lions gate
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.