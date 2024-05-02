‘Absolutely inspirational’: Canucks fan with ALS a symbol of hope

Send this page to someone via email

As the Vancouver Canucks chase the dream of a Stanley Cup, they’ll be doing so with the support of one super fan who epitomizes hope.

Jan Bruce has lived with ALS for more than 11 years. There’s no known cure for the progressively degenerative disease, but that knowledge hasn’t slowed Bruce down.

“Each day is a new day. You can make an effort to enjoy life each day. Each day is rewarding,” she told Global News through a text-to-voice device.

Bruce has been one of the loudest advocates for Project Hope, a UBC initiative to find the cause and cure for ALS.

Last month she was honoured with the 2023 ALS Society of BC exceptional advocacy award for her advocacy.

“Project Hope is where it starts,” she said.

“The thought the research is taking off is pretty encouraging.”

Bruce has been following the playoffs closely and believes her favourite player, Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, can lead the team to a Cup — if they stay healthy.

Before being diagnosed with ALS, Bruce played hockey herself as a left-winger in a house league — one of many active hobbies she enjoyed.

“Swimming, especially in the ocean. Skiing. Volunteering. I had an 800 cc Kawasaki motorcycle I used to ride. Hiking. Camping,” she said.

“Since 2012 my hobbies have morphed to painting, playing video games and writing.”

ALS Society of BC champion Wendy Toyers said Bruce exemplifies something she’s seen in many people living with ALS: a willingness to give back.

“When you think about what ALS does to your body and to have the courage to come out and do interviews and to put a face to ALS, it is absolutely inspirational and it is what motivates me to do as much as I can,” she said.

“Jan lights up everybody around her and she motivates other people living with ALS to live the best life possible, and I think that’s really what’s so special about her.”

Of course, there are many things Bruce wishes she could change, especially the challenges she faces speaking, which she described as “a huge barrier.”

“If I had one choice, whether to walk or talk normally, I would choose to talk,” she said.

Even so, she believes research and the rapid development of AI could bring breakthroughs in that area sooner than expected.

“I think it’s definitely possible,” she said. “The technology is advancing so quickly that it will make the last 100 years of scientific progress look like kindergarten science.”

With all eyes on the Canucks’ Game 6 matchup with the Nashville Predators on Friday, Toyer said she “absolutely” believes Bruce can be a good luck charm for the team.

“The whole excitement about the Canucks being in the playoffs lifts everybody up,” she said.

“We have a lot of conversation with people living with ALS during the games, everyone is watching, everyone is cheering them on. So with that much energy, this is the year.”

Bruce, too, is full of hope.

“Go Canucks go!” she said.