Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Extremely dangerous’: Vancouver to consider ban on some butane lighters

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 6:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Butane torch lighters behind uptick in Vancouver fires'
Butane torch lighters behind uptick in Vancouver fires
WATCH: Vancouver's fire chief is demanding a ban on the sale of butane torch lighters. The devices, which can be found in a convenience store, are often used in drug inhalation. And, as Grace Ke reports, they're behind an alarming rise in Vancouver fires – Mar 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver could soon be banning the sale of one type of butane lighter.

A report by city staff recommends a ban on continuous flame lighters, which can be locked in the on position, because of the fire risk.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said it has responded to more than 3,100 fires since the beginning of last year, many of them in the downtown single-room occupancy buildings where open smoking material is believed to be the cause.

The organization said butane torches are believed to be responsible for almost 80 fire-related injuries and six deaths.

“The VFRS 2023 Annual Report reflected a 31 per cent increase in structure fires compared to the previous year with 59 per cent caused by smoker materials,” the report to the City of Vancouver reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“SRO residents are 67 times more likely to experience a structure fire than other residents; a result that is significantly influenced by the use of continuous flame lighters in SROs.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A fire in a downtown SRO on Wednesday is believed to be connected with drug use and an open flame.

Click to play video: 'Man rescued from SRO fire in downtown Vancouver'
Man rescued from SRO fire in downtown Vancouver
Trending Now

ABC Vancouver city councillor Peter Meiszner said people will still be able to buy the lighters online and in other cities, but hopes the restrictions in Vancouver will cut sales on the Downtown Eastside.

“So those are just astounding statistics, a 31-per cent increase in structure fires last year over the previous year, and anyone who lives in Vancouver knows how busy the firefighters are and how many calls they’re responding to,” he said.

“We need to take action to keep people safe and these lighters are extremely dangerous.”

Advertisement
More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices