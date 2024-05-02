‘Extremely dangerous’: Vancouver to consider ban on some butane lighters

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver could soon be banning the sale of one type of butane lighter.

A report by city staff recommends a ban on continuous flame lighters, which can be locked in the on position, because of the fire risk.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said it has responded to more than 3,100 fires since the beginning of last year, many of them in the downtown single-room occupancy buildings where open smoking material is believed to be the cause.

The organization said butane torches are believed to be responsible for almost 80 fire-related injuries and six deaths.

“The VFRS 2023 Annual Report reflected a 31 per cent increase in structure fires compared to the previous year with 59 per cent caused by smoker materials,” the report to the City of Vancouver reads.

“SRO residents are 67 times more likely to experience a structure fire than other residents; a result that is significantly influenced by the use of continuous flame lighters in SROs.”

A fire in a downtown SRO on Wednesday is believed to be connected with drug use and an open flame.

ABC Vancouver city councillor Peter Meiszner said people will still be able to buy the lighters online and in other cities, but hopes the restrictions in Vancouver will cut sales on the Downtown Eastside.

“So those are just astounding statistics, a 31-per cent increase in structure fires last year over the previous year, and anyone who lives in Vancouver knows how busy the firefighters are and how many calls they’re responding to,” he said.

“We need to take action to keep people safe and these lighters are extremely dangerous.”