Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Drug use likely cause of downtown Vancouver SRO fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 5:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man rescued from SRO fire in downtown Vancouver'
Man rescued from SRO fire in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver firefighters conducted a dramatic rescue of a man stuck in a single-room occupancy building that caught fire on Granville Street on Wednesday morning. A ladder truck was brought in to get him to safety.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man had to be rescued from a downtown Vancouver SRO suite on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out.

Crews were called to the building at 1025 Granville Street near Nelson Street just before 8 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a fifth-floor suite.

Matthew Trudeau, the public information officer for the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, told Global News a sprinkler was activated but there is significant fire and water damage to at least one of the units.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Obviously, a very challenging scene for the individual, trying to escape from that fifth suite,” he said.

“He was hanging out the window on arrival.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Fire Rescue Services switch to non-toxic gear'
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services switch to non-toxic gear
Trending Now

Investigators confirmed the fire was caused by a butane torch connected to drug use.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters said this is a regular occurrence and they have to respond to several calls like this one daily.

“The number one cause of fire in the city and typically within SRO structures is careless use of smoker’s material, typically related to drug use,” Trudeau added.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices