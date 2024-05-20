Menu

Canada

Manitoba wildfire evacuees to receive financial support, Kinew says

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
The financial assistance will apply to any Manitoban under a mandatory evacuation due to wildfires for seven days or more, who registers with Emergency Social Services. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government has announced supports for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the province.

Premier Wab Kinew announced Sunday that eligible adults will receive a one-time $200 payment, while eligible children will receive $100.

This includes the residents of Cranberry Portage, Man. who were allowed to return home Sunday.

“We know the impact that these wildfires have had on families in Cranberry Portage and surrounding communities,” Kinew said. “As people begin to return home, we you to know that your government is going to be there for you. We’re providing this financial support to help make sure families don’t have to worry about getting groceries or paying the bills at this challenging time.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The assistance will be available to any Manitoban under a mandatory evacuation due to wildfires for seven days or more and who registers with Emergency Social Services (ESS).

As of Sunday, officials say there are over 800 Manitobans registered with ESS.

