Crime

Residents asked to lock their doors as manhunt underway in Mabel Lake Road area

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 1:42 pm
Updated April 7, 2020 1:44 pm
There is a large police presence in the Mabel Lake area on Tuesday morning.
There is a large police presence in the Mabel Lake area on Tuesday morning. File / Global News

Police are asking residents to lock their doors and others to stay away from the Mabel Lake Road area east of Enderby, as police look for two suspects.

RCMP think the pair are connected to a crime that occurred in another area earlier on Tuesday morning.

Police are not releasing the nature of their alleged crime, nor where it took place.

However, the RCMP said the Southeast District Emergency Response Team has been called in to help with the search because of the large area involved, and because police believe it is a “high risk situation potentially involving firearms.”

RCMP said a vehicle connected with the suspects was spotted by officers early Tuesday morning, driving east on Mabel Lake Road in Enderby.

According to police, the vehicle was later found abandoned near Mabel Lake.

RCMP said officers have set up a perimeter in the Kingfisher area.

People who live and work in the area are reporting a large police presence and checkpoints.

RCMP said anyone in the area who sees something suspicious should contact police “immediately.”

– More coming.

