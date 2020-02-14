Total cost of B.C., Manitoba manhunt pegged at almost $1.7 million

Send this page to someone via email

With most numbers now finalized, the total cost of the manhunt for B.C. fugitives Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod sits just shy of $1.7 million.

The Canadian Armed Forces revealed that it spent around $123,000 when it provided air support for the RCMP during the search last July.

In answer to a request from Global News, the military said by email their total covers everything that wasn’t part of normal operations.

Costs associated with the mission include fuel for two aircraft – one of which, a CP-140 Aurora, flew into Manitoba from B.C. – equipment maintenance, and food and accommodations for personnel not already stationed in Manitoba.

The military’s involvement began on July 26 and ended July 31, 2019.

Numbers released in January point to the RCMP collectively having spent about $1.5 million.

B.C. RCMP says it spent approximately $750,000 on the search, including the major crime investigation, specialized support services — such as forensic identification, tactical teams, and air services — as well as overtime and logistics.

The Manitoba RCMP was not able to provide a breakdown of its costs, but said the total was under $800,000.

Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, were initially considered missing persons in July before they became suspects in the deaths of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia botany instructor, and a young couple, Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

RCMP concluded the teens took responsibility for the murders on video without explaining their motive, before taking part in a suicide pact.

Their bodies were discovered in dense brush near the banks of the Nelson River in northern Manitoba on Aug. 7, 2019.

—With files from Kerri Breen

